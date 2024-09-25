PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.94. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 467,650 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 837,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 769,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

