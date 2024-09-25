PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.94. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 467,650 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
