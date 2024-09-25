Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.92. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 6,024 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRFH

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $38.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.