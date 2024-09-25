Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FTF stock remained flat at $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,887. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.