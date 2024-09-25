Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF stock remained flat at $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,887. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

