Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Drops By 68.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.4 %

Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

