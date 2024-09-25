Short Interest in GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Declines By 70.7%

GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GelStat Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAC remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 250,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,171. GelStat has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
GelStat Company Profile
