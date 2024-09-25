Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 24,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,667. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

