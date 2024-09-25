Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $23.18.
