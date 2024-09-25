Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

