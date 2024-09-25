Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 13th.

EVTL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 28,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,752. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

