Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after buying an additional 440,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

IAE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 19,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.60.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

