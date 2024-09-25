Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.94

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

