Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.50 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $87.94 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,522,702 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

