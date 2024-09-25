MetisDAO Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $236.04 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $39.23 or 0.00062206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,016,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.74412422 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $14,098,277.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

