Threshold (T) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.87 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Threshold has a market cap of $254.07 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02540888 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,919,731.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.