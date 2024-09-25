Rakon (RKN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,975.67

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00264499 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

