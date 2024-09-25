Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $69.83 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,113,946 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,207,752.0035986 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.41062366 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,779,189.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

