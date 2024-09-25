Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $679.62 million and $44.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,046,825,685 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,322,721 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,046,529,613.55 with 4,434,029,597.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16625612 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $78,326,525.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

