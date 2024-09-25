holoride Price Hits $0.0040 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $39,561.03 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.84 or 0.04098298 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002574 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00429979 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,807.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.