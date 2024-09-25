JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Achieves $286.17 Million

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. JUST has a market capitalization of $286.17 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

