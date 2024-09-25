Ignition (FBTC) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $764,927.84 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $62,808.65 or 0.99584134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00264499 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,501.01315187. The last known price of Ignition is 63,972.1976877 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $312,530.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.