ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.