PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 35,303 shares.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

