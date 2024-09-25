Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $17.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the period. Old Point Financial accounts for about 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

