Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.60. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,207 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

