Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.74

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.74 and traded as high as $64.92. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 10,946 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

