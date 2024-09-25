Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.87. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 2,457 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,064.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,171 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

