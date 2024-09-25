Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.06. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 162,122 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

