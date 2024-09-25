Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.06. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 162,122 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
