Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.41 and traded as high as $29.41. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 42,997 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.