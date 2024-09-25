Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $4.96. Oil States International shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 413,096 shares traded.

OIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Oil States International Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $295.39 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

