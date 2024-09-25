Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Trading Down 0.7%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 11,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

