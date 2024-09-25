Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $30.70. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 22,783 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $422.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $187,732.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,279.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $187,732.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $618,279.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

