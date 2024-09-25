VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.75

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.75 and traded as high as $73.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

