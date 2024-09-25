VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.75

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.75 and traded as high as $73.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
