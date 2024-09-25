NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.99

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $43.85. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 14,949 shares.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.