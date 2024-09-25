NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.99

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $43.85. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 14,949 shares.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
