Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Shares Down 2%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 87,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 382,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 344.89% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.