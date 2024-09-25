Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.20 and last traded at C$22.20. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.51.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.