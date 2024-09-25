Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $14.76. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 178,486 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 62,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.