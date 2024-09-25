Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.38. 128,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 122,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.
Glass House Brands Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.24.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.