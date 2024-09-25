Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.99. 2,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $718.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.24 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

