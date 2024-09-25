Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Shares Down 2.7%

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSE:REUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42.
About Reunion Neuroscience
Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset includes RE104, a clinical-stage serotonergic psychedelic therapeutic product for antidepressant applications. It is also developing the RE200 series, which comprises molecules that are structurally designed to be similar to classical psychedelics with selective potency at the target serotonin 2A receptor (5HT2A) for potential chronic treatment in various patient populations and indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reunion Neuroscience
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.