Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.40. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,084 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

