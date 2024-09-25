Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Trading Up 2.5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 19,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 123,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
Featured Stories
