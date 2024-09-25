Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Shares Down 11.7%

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.
