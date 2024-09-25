Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $5,741.64 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00264499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,331,204 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,332,079.17041421. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3861682 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,936.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,332,079.17041421. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3861682 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,936.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org."

