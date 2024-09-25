BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $782.30 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $782.30 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00062206 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,246.57313099 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

