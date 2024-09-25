Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.56 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00008816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $101.47 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.73466014 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,287,566.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

