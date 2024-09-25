XYO (XYO) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $63.50 million and $336,859.63 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00486586 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $345,512.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.