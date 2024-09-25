Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $254,963.02 and $112,033.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,993.57 or 0.99877337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00016001 USD and is up 45.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,377.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

