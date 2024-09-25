Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $2,584.84

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,584.84 or 0.04098298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $311.12 billion and $14.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,772 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

