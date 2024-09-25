Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 94.5%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.
SEEK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
About SEEK
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
Featured Articles
