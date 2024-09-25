Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 1.3 %

SSDOY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 38,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,774. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.