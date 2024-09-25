Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in September

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,071.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of STBFY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,758. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

